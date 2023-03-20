According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, he accuses the two countries of expanding their joint military exercises with US nuclear assets. Last Monday, the two countries began their joint 11-day Freedom Shield military exercise.

The North Korean leader holds the United States and South Korea responsible for rising tensions in the region. He reportedly made his statements as his army also carried out military exercises on Saturday and Sunday. According to KCNA, the drills were aimed at enhancing “nuclear counterattack capability” and were to have a deterrent effect.

During the exercises, according to the news agency, a ballistic missile with a dummy warhead was fired to hit a target 800 kilometers away. Kim, who supervised the test, stressed the need for such drills in case the country was forced to launch a “sudden and powerful nuclear counterattack”. “As our enemies become increasingly aggressive towards us, it is imperative that we exponentially build up our nuclear warfare arsenal,” Kim said, according to KCNA. “We will not hesitate to respond to an undesirable situation.”

According to the state news agency, more than 1.4 million North Koreans have already volunteered to fight against the United States.

