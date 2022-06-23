Kidnapped American Draws Attention To Police With Deliberate Traffic Violation
The Martin County Police Department in Florida shared the scary story on Facebook† Kidnapping victim is a Florida dog breeder. Online, he had bragged about how much money it made for him.
Stolen by force
He was then visited at his home by three men who said they were interested in buying a dog. Once inside, they violently robbed him and held him captive. “They forced him to hand over the money he boasted about.”
The man was detained for almost two days. It ended well because he took matters into his own hands. His attackers forced him to go to a new hiding place when he saw a police car.
The man then decided to commit a traffic violation and drive in the wrong direction. He was, as expected, fired. But unfortunately, the agents just wanted to give him a warning.
sad face
“He then made a sad face. He could not tell that he had been kidnapped, because the kidnappers were behind him,” the police wrote. “With a wave of his hand, he still tried to get the officers’ attention.”
It worked: the agents let him out. He could tell his story from a safe distance from the attackers. The men holding him (22, 22 and 25) were arrested. Money and weapons were found in the car.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”