He’s counting the hours: Terminally ill kickboxer Robbie Hageman from Nuenen will board a plane for the United States on Friday afternoon. For a first interview with doctors likely to cure him of his brain tumor. “I have to decide if I want to do business with them.”

Just a month ago, a fundraising campaign was launched for Hageman to pay for the expensive treatment in America. Already 3800 donations have been received to date. The meter is almost a hundred thousand euros. “A lot of people sympathize.”

“The doctor here says I only have five years left to live.”

Hageman has already undergone two operations on his brain tumor in the Netherlands. According to the doctors, healing is no longer possible. “The doctor here says I only have five years left to live.” In the Netherlands, life-prolonging chemotherapy lasts until July. Hageman then wants to immediately begin American treatment in Houston. He placed all his hopes there. Thanks to the fundraising campaign, he can now fly to the United States. “We have the cheapest flight”, it sounds almost apologetically. On Tuesday he has a meeting with the three chief medical officers. There he meets Doctor Burzynski, who would give a chance of a complete cure with his method. “Maybe my last hope,” Hageman said earlier. During this first meeting, a treatment plan is drawn up with Robbie. His wife is there via video calls. Hageman could have done that too, but he wanted to see the doctors in person. “I want to feel good with the doctors. The last time, just before the operation, the doctor didn’t know my name. I went there with a very bad feeling. I woke up and couldn’t eat or drink for seven days.

“I still have to take chemotherapy tablets until Sunday.”

However, this journey will also have consequences. It is a fourteen hour trip. When he arrives, Hageman must first rest. It’s seven o’clock there. “So I probably have jet lag. I also have to take chemotherapy tablets until Sunday. He packs his suitcase a few hours before departure. “I take a few tracksuits with me. They are not heavy for hand luggage. The Bible, money, visa and passport are coming.” He has no expectations yet. Hageman intervenes absently. “I’ve been like this from the start.” He needs almost half a million euros for the whole American treatment. But even if the full amount is not collected with the crowdfunding campaign, it starts processing. “If I can do half a trajectory and it stretches over another year, or two or ten, then I’ve saved time again.”

“God blessed us with a girl!”

Meanwhile, Robbie becomes a father for the fourth time. Unexpected. This week, he shared a photo of his family on social media. In his hand he holds a picture of an ultrasound. “Today we were allowed to go to the hospital once and for all,” he wrote. “God has blessed us with a (so far) healthy daughter!” He also announced the name: Eva. “Otherwise you start to doubt again and that’s good.” On Thursday January 19, Hageman will be back in the Netherlands.

Robbie Hageman with his family.