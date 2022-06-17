Kevin Spacey in British justice: what is he accused of? † NOW

Kevin Spacey will return to court on July 14 to answer four charges of sexual misconduct against three men. What exactly is the actor accused of?

The UK will prosecute Spacey for assaulting two men. In addition, the 62-year-old actor accused by a man of “inciting” unauthorized penetration. There are a total of four counts. The first two charges come from the same man, who claims he fell victim to Spacey in London in 2005. The third stems from an event in 2008 and the fourth alleged sexual assault took place in Gloucestershire in 2013.

In 2017, then-underage actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. Spacey would be Star Trek: Discovery-actor on the bed and climbed on top of him. Rapp says the abuse left him wanting to act and incurred significant medical expenses to recover from his trauma. In 2020, Rapp also decided to report the alleged assault. According CNN Spacey is scheduled to appear in court in New York in October.

The accusation leads Spacey to confess that he is attracted to men. Soon after, he was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by other men. Several cases have been settled and dismissed, such as that of a masseur who has since died. But the investigation, which will be heard by the judge in London on Thursday, was still ongoing.

Some of the incidents for which Spacey is being prosecuted allegedly took place in the area of ​​London where The Old Vic theater is located. Spacey was the artistic director at the time. Several men who worked with the actor in the theater also accused him of inappropriate behavior. A 2017 independent study commissioned by the theater found that these allegations ranged from behavior that made people feel uncomfortable to “sexually inappropriate” touching. Some of the twenty men who told their stories as part of the investigation turned themselves in to the police.

All the charges force the actor to leave the popular series Card castlein which he plays President Frank Underwood. Spacey must pay the main producer of the Netflix series, Media Rights Capital (MRC), nearly 31 million dollars (27.5 million euros). He would have committed a break in contact with his behavior.

Not only that: recordings of All the money in the world are almost complete, but the creators decide to replace all the scenes in which Spacey can be seen. Christopher Plummer reprises his role and is even nominated for an Oscar.

Over the past year, Spacey has been working on her return to the big screen. He plays in movies, for example Peter Five Eight† The uomo che disegn Dio and door to the westwhich is due out this year.

Spacey is convinced he can prove his innocence. The actor previously said at the end of May that he planned to come to the UK to take care of business.

Just because Spacey is showing up for trial doesn’t automatically mean the actor has to stay in the UK for months or even years. The judge can give him permission to return to the United States during the case, provided he promises to return if the judge asks. Spacey has always denied all the allegations.