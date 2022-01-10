Kevin Costner Gets Huge Salary For “Yellowstone”

It makes sense that the Hollywood actor has had some with the movies so far.

The series, a creation of Taylor Sheridan (Against all odds) and John Linson (Sons of anarchy) debuted in 2018 and has grown in popularity with each season. In addition to Costner, the series stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.

Ka-ching!

Oscar winner Costner stars as John Dutton, a sixth-generation widower and Dutton who owns the ranch on which the series takes place. This ranch is the largest in the United States, which means it has its own issues, too.

Costner reportedly made a fairly lucrative deal to star in the show starting in Season 1. But that deal only got better. For the first season, which was actually designed as a miniseries, the actor received $ 500,000 per episode. Not a sick sum of course, but given the popularity of the series, a protagonist can often make huge demands per season, also in terms of salary.

And it might not even stop at $ 1.2 million per episode for Costner. The popularity of the series seems to be increasing week by week. Season 4 was even watched four times more than the first season. Additionally, there is now a prequel series titled 1883, which is already well received by the public.