Kevin (33): “As a scientist you have to make money and earn money” | Job

What is the salary guide? 7 questions and answers

1. How many hours of work per week is the salary based on?



The salary is based on a 40 hour work week.



2. Does the calculated salary include or exclude vacation pay?



The monthly salary shown does not include vacation pay.

3. Does the calculated gross salary include or exclude commissions and / or bonuses?



The estimated gross salary excludes variable elements such as commissions, bonuses, etc.

4. Does the calculated gross salary include a 13th month?



No, the expected gross salary is a “normal” monthly salary without payment of a 13th or 14th month.

5. I work for a multinational corporation with 10,000 employees around the world. However, the Dutch team consists of 50 employees. What should I choose for the size of the business?



The size of the organization is limited to the number of colleagues in the Netherlands.

6. What does the budgetary authority mean?



This is the maximum amount you can spend for business purposes and for which you do not need a manager’s permission.

7. How often is the information that forms the basis of the National Vacature Bank Salary Guide updated?



Salaries and benefits are not static data, but are constantly changing.