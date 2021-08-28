Kevin (33): “As a scientist you have to make money and earn money” | Job
How much do you earn We ask a Dutchman this every week. Today: Kevin (33) and works 36 hours per week as a scientist in the medical sector.
What are you earning?
,, I earn 4067 euros gross per month. Net or 2790 euros. There is an additional net monthly travel allowance of 80 euros.
Happy with?
“Yes, quite in fact. When I started as a doctoral student, my salary was average. Over time I have climbed the salary ranks and I have the prospect of continuing to climb depending on how I want to continue. I am now a lecturer at the university and I can still grow up to become an associate professor and then a full professor. As a teacher you have a 46 hour work week. I love the content of the job, but sacrificing free time and time with my family for it, I don’t know if I’m ready for it yet.
What are your secondary employment conditions?
“I have 21 days of vacation. I have to say that my department is quite flexible if I want a day or an afternoon off. They don’t care, as long as my job is done. And I have a thirteenth month, it’s called a year-end bonus here. “
Have you negotiated your salary?
,, No, scales are standard. I take a step every year. Theoretically, I could negotiate it, but I’m not. “
Already tried?
“No, I’m not the person for that. I avoid conflict a bit, especially with a new employer. Then I don’t want to be 2-0 on the finish line. I’m not just getting into a relationship. salary, but also in a social relationship. I feel like I put pressure on them when I negotiate. “
I avoid conflicts a bit, especially with a new employer
Do you know what your colleagues earn?
,, Not exactly, but I watched because I like to plan ahead. I’m working on what my finances will look like in the future, so that I can take that into account when paying off loans, for example. I got this from home. I can recommend everyone to do it this way, but I don’t think everyone is made for it. “
How do you see your future?
,, I have open discussions with my manager about my contract. Not specifically on the number of euros, but on the long-term process. In science, they continue to give temporary contracts until no further extensions are possible. And then they either let you go or give you a permanent contract. As a scientist, you have to make a living and fundraise for research yourself. The majority of scientists spend 60% of their time on education and 40% on research. Education provides a form of stable income.
Is Kevin earning enough?
Age: 33
Number of years of professional experience: 8
Number of working hours per week: 36
Education: WO
Function: scientific researcher
Sector of activity: education and science
Number of employees: 11,384
Country of residence of the head office: Netherlands
According to Salary Guide the average salary for his position is 3,700 euros gross. “So I’m just a little over the top. Even if the average doesn’t say much. I know I have a good income for my age and I have the prospect of growing steadily.
