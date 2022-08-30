Keep this in mind when setting up your warehouse » Bouwwereld.nl

A messy warehouse is anything but efficient. This can lead to lack of space and dangerous situations. The layout of a warehouse is more important than many logistics managers realize. It has a major impact on internal work processes and to a large extent determines the flexibility of the flow of goods. Are you looking for an optimal working environment? We give you three effective tips to get the most out of your warehouse.

Know the flow of goods

Although many logistics managers claim to know the flow of goods, this is not self-evident. Only managers who regularly visit the floor know the flaws of a warehouse and what pain points regularly come into play here.

The flow of goods is important for the layout of a warehouse. It is a good idea to include the route that products take in a warehouse in the design. If the products have to be moved continuously from side to side, it takes unnecessary time in the process. So make sure that the flows of goods are known and included in the design. For fast-flowing products, it is therefore not wise to put them at the back of the warehouse. The same applies the other way around. Keeping this in mind will save you time and effort.

Do you have a large warehouse and quickly cover long distances in your flow of goods? Then think of machines for internal transport.

Find out about the volume and the occupancy rate

The amount of space a particular item gets has everything to do with the processing speed of that product. Many sold items simply take up more space than less sold items. To put it simply: items that you sell a lot, you will also have to buy a lot. As a result, these quickly acquire a prominent place in the warehouse. If you know which items are the fastest, you also know how many square meters you should reserve for it.

The product type determines where the item can be effectively placed. It is better to place the heavy weights as low as possible to limit the intensity of the work. If you're going up a lot, consider getting started with an electric pump truck.

Think about walking routes

Walking routes are also important when designing a warehouse. Not all aisles are wide enough to pass on both sides. Think carefully about routes and connect numbers or letters to certain paths. This way you create a clear plan and ensure a well-organized warehouse. If every employee starts walking around like a headless chicken, you create a lot of inefficiency and insecurity. Walking directions help you think about these routes ahead of time, so the process is streamlined.

Ask the employees

Start redesigning your warehouse. Don’t hesitate to ask your colleagues for advice. They often know best where things are going wrong in a warehouse and where there is plenty of room for improvement. If you take the design seriously, you will notice that the processes flow more smoothly. The result: cost savings.