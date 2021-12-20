Kate Middleton apparently has a famous ancestor

Who would have thought that!

Kate Middleton can be called a real celebrity. if duchess After all, she has an important position in Cambridge. And apparently, she doesn’t take that from a stranger, as one of her ancestors turned out to play a leading role years ago.

When Kate and William got married in 2011, many people wanted to know who their prince was actually dealing with. Who was Kate? And was she really an “ordinary citizen”? Experts quickly looked at Kate’s family history and came to a remarkable conclusion.

From the so-called search for the New England Historical Genealogical Society Kate, aka Catherine Middleton, turned out to share family ties with the first president of the United States, George Washington. The Duchess is therefore in a way a distant relative of the first American president in history. He is said to be essentially Kate’s eighth degree cousin and related by common ancestor Sir William Cascoigne.









In addition to George Washington, experts have found a large number of famous people with whom Kate appears to be linked. From research by Ancestry.com For example, it turned out that the Duchess also has a connection to sisters / actresses Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, and that they are all related to King Edward I (who lived in the 14th century, but it remains a connection royal!). And if that wasn’t enough for the celebrities in the family, Kate also shares an ancestor with director Guy Ritchie and his ex-husband cousins ​​Kate and Madonna in the sixth degree. It must be quite a family tree!