Karin: “I save tens of euros per month on my telephone subscription”

Karin and her boyfriend both have an “old” smartphone, a Samsung S8. They find it strange that people buy a new phone every year.

I recently took a look at what Samsung’s latest model is. We are now at the Samsung S23. With – as they say – a slightly better camera and some new improved features. My friend and I still have uh… Samsung S8. I think I’ve had it for a few years now, but I don’t know how long exactly. In any case, the launch of the S8 was in 2017. In terms of smartphones, my phone is therefore very old. You just can’t play Snake on it.

The reason why I have such an old thing? He always does. I can use all my favorite apps, I can take great pictures with it, I can use apps and I can even make (video) calls with it. Why the hell should I buy a new device? You don’t replace your TV every year, because there is a new version in the store with three new features?

Installment

I don’t understand people’s need to keep buying a new model. “Because they can pick a new one,” they say. But free does not exist. You simply fall for the marketing machine of your smartphone brand. You buy a product for around €1000 each time (that’s what these bitches cost these days!). You don’t realize it, because you pay off your device monthly through your subscription. But we all know that buying something on credit ends up costing you more. Your subscription is several tens of euros cheaper each month if you keep your old device or if you have a SIM-only subscription.

Cheap subscription With any luck (and a good protective case), your phone will last for years. In the end, you pay much less. How much do I have to pay per month for my subscription? €13. It’s because I only pay for my call and internet minutes. I have a small internet subscription. I work mostly from home, with my device connected to WiFi. I also have few call minutes, because who calls these days? Plus: you can make (video) calls via WhatsApp. If I need a new phone, I never buy the latest model. I always buy the second or third most recent; they are much cheaper and are almost as functional and up-to-date. Want to save even more? So take one Renovated copy (a technical term for “second hand”).

think 3 times

I think it’s beat money for smartphone brands to launch and promote a new device every time. It’s really not necessary. Dear friends, is your phone company telling you again that you can “choose a new device”? Don’t fall for it (yet)!