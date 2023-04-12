FC Twente are another richer international. On Tuesday evening, Hengelo’s Wieke Kaptein made her official debut for the Orange Lionesses in the international friendly match between the Netherlands and Poland. The only 17-year-old Kaptein was allowed to make an appearance in the 81st minute as a replacement for Lieke Martens. The match ended in a 4-1 win for the Orange Lionesses.

Orange started the game with just one player from Eredivisie leaders and reigning national champions FC Twente. Only Daphne Domselaar is certain of her place under national coach Andries Jonker. The coach didn’t call on the world’s top scorer and FC Twente Fenna Kalma throughout the match. Twente defender Caitlin Dijkstra was allowed to fill in the second half.

Moreover, there were also quite a few players who wore the FC Twente shirt in the past. Jill Roord, Sherida Spitse and Stephanie van der Gragt and Lineth Beerensteyn were in the base. Roord and Beerensteyn both scored a goal. In the second half, Lynn Wilms and Kerstin Casparij also came on.

In addition to Poland, the Orange team also played against Germany in this international period. This match was lost 1-0. Both games served as preparation for the World Cup which will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer. The Netherlands are in the group with Portugal, America and Vietnam. The first match will take place on July 23 against Portugal. The kick-off is given at 9:30 a.m. Dutch time.