Kamminga starts chasing for world title with fastest time in 100-meter breaststroke series | NOW

Arno Kamminga made a convincing start to the World Swimming Championships in Budapest on Saturday. The Dutchman, who can become world champion in the Hungarian capital, signed the best time of the series of 100 meters breaststroke.

Kamminga hit the Duna Arena after 58.69 seconds and thus qualified for the semi-finals, scheduled for Saturday evening. Sunday is the final battle. American Nic Fink clocked the second fastest time of all heats at 58.81 and Michael Adrew, also an American, rounded out the top three.

Kamminga, 26, who won silver in the 100 and 200 meters breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics last year, is not the only Dutchman to reach the semi-finals in the 100 meters breaststroke.

Caspar Corbeau clocked the sixth fastest time (58.89) and finished second to Andrew in his heat. Corbeau, 21, was born in the United States but represents the Netherlands.

Kamminga is a world title contender in Budapest in the 100 and 200 meters. Last year in Tokyo, the Katwijker had to recognize his superiority over 100 meters to Briton Adam Peaty and Fink was too fast over 200 meters. Peaty will not compete in Budapest after doing a lot outside of the pool following her Olympic title and breaking a bone in her foot during a weight training session at the gym last month.

Arno Kamminga in action in the heat of the 100m breaststroke. Photo: AFP

Korstanje and Steenbergen also go to the semi-finals

More Dutch people turned out on Saturday morning on the first day that long track swimming is on the World Cup agenda. Nyls Korstanje qualified for the 50m butterfly semi-finals. He was good for the ninth time in the series (23.27) and with that he was four tenths slower than Dylan Carter. The Trinidad and Tobago swimmer clocked 22.87.

Defending US champion Caeleb Dressel tapped out after 22.88 seconds. Thomas Verhoeven came short for a sequel. He recorded 23.64 and it was the 23rd time.

Among the women, Marrit Steenbergen reached the semi-finals of the 200 meter medley. She set the fifth fastest time (2.10.60), while American Alex Walsh was the fastest in the series in 2.09.41.

In the 4x100m freestyle, the Dutch qualified for the final with the sixth fastest time. Kim Busch, Steenbergen, Tessa Giele and Valerie van Roon finished with a time of 3.37.56. The Australians were the fastest in 3.33.74. They are the defending champions. The final is Saturday night.

The Netherlands belonged to the world top in the 4×100 meters for many years, thanks in part to Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk. They swam the last competitions of their careers in 2021.