Kalezic at Jong FC Utrecht for three years

UTRECHT – Darije Kalezic will coach Jong FC Utrecht for the next three seasons. He is the successor of Ap Plugboer with this team, which plays in the first division. In October, he took over from Ren Hake, who became the head coach of the first team.

Kalezic was MVV’s coach until the end of last week, but quit unexpectedly, as his contract continued for another year. Kalezic, who lives in Waalwijk, would like to waste less travel time, according to broadcaster L1.

Kalezic, 51, was born in Switzerland, but has Bosnian nationality. He ended up in the Netherlands in 1994 as a player for FC Den Bosch. He then played in the Netherlands for seven years for RKC Waalwijk, one season for AGOVV and two years with De Graafschap. In the meantime, he played one year for FC Velez Mostar in Bosnia.

Trainer career

After his football career, he coached De Graafschap for five years. Then begins a stroll along Waregem in Belgium, the county of Stockport in England, Jong PSV and Roda JC. After adventures abroad in New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, he returns to the Netherlands in 2020, at MVV.

As a coach, he became first division champion with De Graafschap in 2010. In 2019, he won the Indonesian Cup with PSM Makassar.