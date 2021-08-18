Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day

Wed. Aug 18th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Afghan women fear for the future, but are also combative Afghan women fear for the future, but are also combative 2 min read

Afghan women fear for the future, but are also combative

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 57
"I fear for the life of my sister, my brother and my parents in Kabul" “I fear for the life of my sister, my brother and my parents in Kabul” 2 min read

“I fear for the life of my sister, my brother and my parents in Kabul”

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 58
Thousands of people evacuated and campsites cleaned in the south of France: "The fire is still not under control" | Abroad Thousands of people evacuated and campsites cleaned in the south of France: “The fire is still not under control” | Abroad 4 min read

Thousands of people evacuated and campsites cleaned in the south of France: “The fire is still not under control” | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 138
Dubai investor allocates more than $ 100 million to Suriname oil port Dubai investor allocates more than $ 100 million to Suriname oil port 1 min read

Dubai investor allocates more than $ 100 million to Suriname oil port

Harold Manning 1 day ago 298
How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan at lightning speed? How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan at lightning speed? 2 min read

How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan at lightning speed?

Harold Manning 2 days ago 114
While the streets of Kabul are quiet, chaos reigns at the airport While the streets of Kabul are quiet, chaos reigns at the airport 3 min read

While the streets of Kabul are quiet, chaos reigns at the airport

Harold Manning 2 days ago 65

You may have missed

Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese 'Shang-Chi' controversy Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy 2 min read

Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 29
Reserveren en ruimtegebrek hinderen treinreis met fiets Reservations and lack of space hamper train travel by bike – Radar 4 min read

Reservations and lack of space hamper train travel by bike – Radar

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 37
Harsh criticism of rowing coach Emke: "What did Holland Eight do?" Harsh criticism of rowing coach Emke: “What did Holland Eight do?” 1 min read

Harsh criticism of rowing coach Emke: “What did Holland Eight do?”

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 45
Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day 2 min read

Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 37