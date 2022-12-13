Jutta Leerdam remains unbeaten in the 1,000 metres, also gold for Hein Otterspeer and Irene Schouten in Calgary | sport

Jutta Leerdam also won the third 1000 meters of the World Cup. In Calgary, the world sprint champion beat American Kimi Goetz and Austrian Vanessa Herzog in 1.12.82.

Leerdam were already the fastest in World Cup competitions in Stavanger and Heerenveen. In Calgary, she faced Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong in the penultimate stage. With a fast second turn, skater Jumbo-Visma left her teammate far behind and kept her going into the final round. She was 0.71 seconds under Goetz’s time.

Rijpma-De Jong arrived at 1.13.64 and it was good for fifth place. Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan was only fourth fastest in the final stage at 1:13.57.

Isabel Grevelt could not continue her third place in Heerenveen. Despite a shaky start, she set a new personal best and finished seventh with a time of 1:14.17.

Michelle de Jong also improved her own best time to 1.14.29. This earned him eighth place. Marrit Fledderus was stuck in thirteenth place in her race against American Kimi Goetz with 1.15.00.

Jutta Leerdam. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



Also gold for Otterspeer at 1000 meters

Hein Otterspeer also won gold in the kilometer in Calgary. The 34-year-old skater from Reggeborgh clocked 1.07.28 in his race, just ahead of Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu.

Thanks to a good first part, Otterspeer dipped 4 hundredths of a second under the time of Gélinas-Beaulieu. He then saw that his compatriots Thomas Krol and Joep Wennemars were not respecting his time. Krol finished eighth at 1:07.70. Wennemars improved to 1:08.08 but finished only thirteenth.

Dubreuil got off to a fast start on the penultimate stage, but still lost his lead on the final corner. It fails 2 hundredths of a second from Otterspeer.

Kai Verbij started his first 1,000 meters of the competitive season due to a previous groin injury. The reigning world champion in the kilometer disputed the first stage against the Briton Cornelius Kersten and arrived in 1.07.63, good for seventh place.

Hein Otterspeer with Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu on the podium. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



Irene Schouten wins in the mass start

Irene Schouten won the third World Cup mass start race in Calgary. The Olympic champion in this part also brushed off her disappointing performance in the 3,000 meters last Friday. After 16 laps, she beat American Mia Kilburg and Canadian Ivanie Blondin in a long sprint.

Marije Groenewoud attacked early, but didn’t have the space. Schouten took over the initiative halfway through. The two Dutch skaters made it a tough competition. Groenewoud accelerated on the last lap and Schouten seemed beaten in the sprint, as before in Stavanger. But with a last ditch effort, she still won. Groenewoud finished fourth.

Schouten has already suffered a resounding defeat in the 3,000 metres. She finished seventh, well behind Norway’s Ragne Wiklund. “After 200 meters it stopped,” the three-time Olympic champion said of her failed run.

Irene Schouten. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



The winner was particularly happy to have again won the mass start in a final sprint. After being beaten in Stavanger, Schouten won in Heerenveen after a long breakaway. “It was exciting in the final,” she told NOS. ,,I want to try several things on mass start. Today I also wanted to attack, but I was a little blocked and I quickly realized that it was going to be a sprint.

Bart Hoolwerf couldn’t break any pots in the men’s mass start. The skater from Reggeborgh finished seventeenth and last. The victory goes to the Italian Andrea Giovannini. In the peloton, all the skaters waited for Olympic champion Bart Swings to close the gap on the breakaway Peter Michael of New Zealand. After a few tries and a lack of support, the Belgian kept his legs still so he stopped and some skaters took off. Giovannini passed Michael and took the win.

1000 meters skating





1000 meters men





mass start women





Mass start men





Skating schedule







World Cup standings







