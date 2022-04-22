Jury member quits after Rudy Giuliani reveals on ‘The Masked Singer’: ‘I’m done with this’

At the start of the new season of the American version of The Masked Singer It had already leaked that the participation of Rudy Giuliani had caused consternation on the set. Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly left the stage in protest. Now there are pictures. The episode in question appeared on Fox on Wednesday night.

However, the rumors ahead of time don’t seem to coincide with the final images. We can see that the singer Robin Thicke, known for the hit Blurred lines, is surprised by his participation, but seems to want to adopt a more sporting attitude. It’s different with comedian Ken Jeong, known for the sitcom, among others Community and The Hangovermovies. He watches the unveiling in amazement. When Giuliani starts singing again, you can hear Jeong say, “I’m done.” And he disappears backstage.

Here is inserted the content of a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

On the tones of Rotten to the core by George Thorogood and the Destroyers give Giuliani one last shot. The other two judges, singer Nicole Scherzinger and Playboy model Jenny McCarthy, dance enthusiastically and cheer Giuliani on. Thicke stays out of the picture. He may have followed his colleague Jeong, but that cannot be concluded from the footage.

It is also not clear whether Pussycat DollSinger Nicole Scherzinger knows the former mayor of New York and Donald Trump’s lawyer. “Is that Robert Duvall?” she asked her colleagues on the jury just after the mask was removed. The name of the Godfatherthe actor had previously dropped it as a possibility. “No, it’s…not Robert Duvall,” Jeong replied, puzzled.

Giuliani said he took part in the popular program to show his granddaughter “that you should try everything in life, even the things that at first glance don’t seem to be for you.”

Electoral fraud

The former politician has been portrayed in a bad light in recent years as an attorney for former President Donald Trump. He repeated unsubstantiated claims that large-scale voter fraud was committed in the 2020 presidential elections. He backed down in court time and time again. A New York appeals court’s disciplinary committee suspended Giuliani from practicing law. As a result, he is no longer licensed to litigate in New York State.

Then he got into trouble again with the filming of the new Borat-film. In a sinister scene, he appeared to make advances to Borat’s fictional daughter during an interview in her hotel room. The lawyer also reportedly had troubled relations in Ukraine during the Trump presidency.

From Sarah Palin to Conner Rousseau

In 2020, a controversial political bunny also came out of the hat. Then Republican politician Sarah Palin turned out to be one of the participants. Former Governor of Alaska and Vice Presidential Candidate Listed as twerking and the knocking bear.

In his own country, Vooruit President Conner Rousseau surprised friends and foes like a rabbit in The Masked Singer† He followed in the footsteps of the mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein, who participated in the first season of the Belgian edition. “I’m a young man and it’s not just politics in life,” Rousseau said of his involvement.

READ ALSO. Isn’t Conner Rousseau taking the concept of “politician in the popular program” to an unprecedented (low) level?