“Jurassic Park” actress hints at return of “Jurassic World: Dominion”



Jurassic Park actress Ariana Richards has hinted at a possible return to the franchise in a new interview, most notably in Jurassic World: Dominion.

You mostly know Richards as Lex Murphy in the Steven Spielberg classic. After starring in the first two films, she decided to give up her acting career and focus on her brilliant career as an artist. Nonetheless, she won several awards for her work in jurassic park.

Still back?

On the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, Richards was asked if she would be returning to the franchise. She didn’t respond very clearly to this, which is being interpreted by fans as a possible clue.

“Well that’s something I couldn’t answer,” Richards began his response. She was then asked if she would consider returning to comedy. Then she said: “When the right project presents itself.” The question is, of course, how to make sure that Richards’ character has a natural presence in the film as well.

Jurassic World: Dominion explores the effects of dinosaurs released on the mainland in the United States. Humans and dinosaurs now suddenly have to live together.