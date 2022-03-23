Julian Assange marries in prison: four guests, two witnesses and two guards | Abroad

Assange and Moris, who have two children together, announced their engagement in November and were cleared to marry in Belmarsh prison in London, where he is in police custody. The wedding will be celebrated by a clerk, with only four guests, two witnesses and two guards. Guests must leave immediately after the ceremony.

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, an outspoken WikiLeaks ally, designed Moris’ wedding dress. Westwood also provided Assange with a kilt, a nod to his Scottish heritage. Moris will cut a wedding cake and give a speech outside the prison to his supporters.

Last week, the UK Supreme Court rejected a request to appeal Assange’s extradition. This means that the deportation to the United States of Australian-born Assange is much closer. Eighteen charges have been filed against him in the United States. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 175 years.

Assange has been incarcerated in a London prison since 2019, despite having served his prison sentence for breaching his bail conditions. Assange was suspected of sexual abuse in Sweden. He fled to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and remained there for seven years to avoid being extradited to the United States via Sweden.