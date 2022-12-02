Judges overturn appointment of independent arbitrator Trump | Abroad

An appeals court on Thursday overturned the appointment of an independent arbitrator for former President Donald Trump. This clears the way for the US Department of Justice to investigate documents seized during the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in August.

This decision is a major setback for Trump. Two of the three judges of the relevant appeals court in Atlanta, Georgia, according to The New York Times appointed by Trump himself. It is unclear whether the former president will appeal their decision.

The legal battle has erupted since the search in Florida in early August. The FBI found more than 11,000 government documents.

The arbitrator was given the power to withhold documents found with the government because of, for example, so-called executive privilege. Conservative Justice Aileen Cannon was appointed by Trump himself shortly before his resignation. He had granted Trump’s request for independent arbitration.

The criminal investigation into Trump includes whether confidential documents were withheld and whether attempts were made to thwart a federal investigation.

