Journalist who survived the shooting: “I lost my leg, but I was very lucky”

Fri. Apr 8th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

First Black Female Chief Justice of the United States: 'She broke the glass ceiling' | instagram First Black Female Chief Justice of the United States: ‘She broke the glass ceiling’ | instagram 2 min read

First Black Female Chief Justice of the United States: ‘She broke the glass ceiling’ | instagram

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 67
Rare glimpse of Myanmar prison, drawings smuggled out Rare glimpse of Myanmar prison, drawings smuggled out 2 min read

Rare glimpse of Myanmar prison, drawings smuggled out

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 59
US House of Representatives votes to sue Trump employees | Abroad US House of Representatives votes to sue Trump employees | Abroad 2 min read

US House of Representatives votes to sue Trump employees | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 72
French voters veer to the right French voters veer to the right 2 min read

French voters veer to the right

Harold Manning 1 day ago 91
The Arms Airlift for Ukraine The Arms Airlift for Ukraine 2 min read

The Arms Airlift for Ukraine

Harold Manning 2 days ago 90
Sri Lankan president lifts state of emergency Sri Lankan president lifts state of emergency 1 min read

Sri Lankan president lifts state of emergency

Harold Manning 2 days ago 85

You may have missed

Streamwijzer Netflix Disney Plus Videoland Amazon Prime Video Feyenoord – Slavia Prague | Live broadcast April 7, 2021 | conference league 3 min read

Feyenoord – Slavia Prague | Live broadcast April 7, 2021 | conference league

Maggie Benson 58 mins ago 28
Verstappen juicht entree Porsche en Audi in Formule 1 toe Verstappen applauds Porsche and Audi’s entry into Formula 1 1 min read

Verstappen applauds Porsche and Audi’s entry into Formula 1

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 35
The particle seems heavier than the theory prescribes The particle seems heavier than the theory prescribes 4 min read

The particle seems heavier than the theory prescribes

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 31
Journalist who survived the shooting: "I lost my leg, but I was very lucky" Journalist who survived the shooting: “I lost my leg, but I was very lucky” 1 min read

Journalist who survived the shooting: “I lost my leg, but I was very lucky”

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 25