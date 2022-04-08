Journalist who survived the shooting: “I lost my leg, but I was very lucky”

Hall shared the above photo on Twitter last night, summarizing his injuries: “I lost half a leg on one side and my foot on the other. .”

Still, Hall feels “damn lucky” to still be alive, writes the journalist. The tweet has since been deleted for unknown reasons.

shot at the car

Hall was working for Fox News in Horenka, near kyiv, when his car was shot. Two of Hall’s colleagues were killed in the bombardment. They are cameraman and photographer Pierre Zakrzewski (55) and 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who worked as a local fixer for the Fox News team.