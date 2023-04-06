Jonker misses Kop and Brugts in ‘ultimate test moment’ against Germany

“This is the only pre-season game against a country that is higher ranked than us. These are of course the ultimate testing moments, so you can see where you are at as a team,” Jonker said in his preview. “In all previous games we have played against lower ranked teams and we Dutch people always tend to think we should win them. But this is a game of a different caliber and I look forward to it with impatience.” Germany is number 2 in the FIFA rankings, Orange is in eighth place.