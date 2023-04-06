Jonker misses Kop and Brugts in ‘ultimate test moment’ against Germany
Andries Jonker can’t count on goalkeeper Lize Kop and striker Esmee Brugts in Friday’s friendly against Germany. The Orange national coach sees a real showdown in the duel with Germany.
“This is the only pre-season game against a country that is higher ranked than us. These are of course the ultimate testing moments, so you can see where you are at as a team,” Jonker said in his preview. “In all previous games we have played against lower ranked teams and we Dutch people always tend to think we should win them. But this is a game of a different caliber and I look forward to it with impatience.” Germany is number 2 in the FIFA rankings, Orange is in eighth place.
Jonker hopes his coaching work at Sittard will pay off in recent spells. “I used the ‘windows’ in the fall to give many players opportunities and in February I started to model a team, although you don’t have much time for that with a national team. “, said the national coach. “Friday we will see to what extent this can translate against a strong opponent, a real world champion.”
This kind of competition is worth gold
Jonker is disappointed that Brugts can’t participate at the Fortuna Sittard stadium. “In this phase of her career, these kinds of competitions are gold to her. She is knocking emphatically at the door,” says Jonker.
“I think everyone can fill in the first fifteen players for the World Cup, but that’s the rest. It’s not about showing it in the training match in Zeist, but for example in the stadium. from Fortuna or later in stadiums in New Zealand and Australia.”
Jonker also indicated that Wieke Kaptein is not allowed to make his debut on Friday night.
The match in Sittard starts at 8 p.m.
