Joker malware makes a comeback and lurks in these apps

The Joker virus first appeared in 2017, but is making a comeback. The Android malware is hidden in several applications, warns the Belgian police among others.

Joker malware returns to Android

Also the cybersecurity company Zscaler warns Android users of the resurrection of the Joker virus. This malware first appeared in 2017 and infiltrates Android phones via SMS. The Joker virus secretly collects banking information and then loots victims’ accounts.

Zscaler research shows that at least 16 Android apps are infected with the malware. Google has since removed these programs from the Play Store, so you can no longer download them. Do you have any of the apps below on your phone? Then remove the program as soon as possible.

Private SMS

Colibri PDF converter

Focus blur

Paper document scanner

All good PDF scanners

Meticulous scanner

Room Message

Blue scanner

Direct messaging

Sentence translator

Multifunctional translator

Mint Leaf Message-

Single keypad

Free fancy, fonts and emoticons

Locking the Tangram app

Desire Translate

It is not known how many victims the Android malware made “this round”. It is also unclear who exactly is behind the rebirth of the virus and whether the malware is present in other Android apps.

This is how the Joker virus works

Joker is a form of malware. The software subscribes victims to various paid services, without permission, of course. The ultimate goal of the virus is to steal the victims. Joker is part of the so-called “Bread” malware.

This type of software is used by the criminals to earn money out of the pockets of the victims by signing them up for various paid subscriptions. Bread malware does this by collecting all kinds of personal data, so that criminals can use your credit card, for example. The subscriptions taken out are of course the property of the criminals themselves, or of accomplices.

The Android operating system is increasingly the victim of malware. in recent months, for example, the Tiny– to FluBotvirus on. This type of malware is often spread via links in text messages. It is therefore important to never simply click on a link from an unknown sender.