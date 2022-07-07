Johnson disappointed to have given up ‘the best job in the world, but that’s the way it is’

Johnson’s alleged intention to stay until a leadership election in October has drawn mixed reactions. His former ally and ex-Brexit minister David Davis – who already called on him in January to step down “for God’s sake” – doesn’t mind Johnson staying over the summer. According to Davis, appointing an interim prime minister is difficult because about half of Johnson’s cabinet would like to run in the leadership election.

Secretary of State for Science, Research and Innovation George Freeman, who resigned today, is pushing for the appointment of an interim Prime Minister. Minister Kwarteng for Economic Affairs and Energy wants a new leader to be elected “as soon as possible”, although it is unclear how quickly this is achievable as far as he is concerned. “In the meantime, the wheels of government must keep turning.”

Normally an interim prime minister is appointed without a murmur after a prime minister leaves, but usually a leader isn’t under as much fire from party members as Johnson is now. As a possible interim prime minister, Justice Minister Raab has been mentioned by some conservatives. In addition to being a minister, he is now also deputy prime minister. He previously served as Foreign Secretary under Johnson and as Brexit Minister under former Prime Minister May.