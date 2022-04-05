Johnny de Leeuw takes another step towards new Zealand drafts title | Sports in Zeeland

De Leeuw had his hands full with his opponent, but after a strong push from Ghestem his advantage started to grow. After Van Akkeren failed to simplify the positions, it went like a train for De Leeuw, who was able to claim his sixth victory.

Chaser Daaf Kasse quickly found himself in a very favorable theoretical variant against Ad Goudzwaard. After twenty blows, Goudzwaard must yield.

Arjo Kousemaker is already three points behind the leader after his draw with Piet Allaart. In a smashing duel with many changes of scenery, Allaart played an excellent match and therefore had a very deserved point. Peter Schunselaar kept his vision of a podium finish alive with a solid victory over David Bosselaar and that also applies to Wim Koppejan, who edged out Jos de Wild.

