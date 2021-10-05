Johnny Däpptest | GPToday.net

Shortly after Max Verstappen’s first victory, three artists, alias de Pitstop Boys, an online record. To the tune of the modern après-ski classic “Johnny Däpp”, the following words were spoken:

“Max, Max, Max, Super Max, Max, Super, Super, Max, Max, Max, Super Max, Max.

Of video clip belonging to this musical show has been seen – wait – three and a half million times. Thousands of people have already gone mad on various circuits, just over the sounds of this image. I don’t need to tell you this is top-notch nonsense, you’ve had this in your head for a long time.

DJ Face

In defense of these degrading eardrum scenes, you can argue that people have artistic freedom and that we Dutch are chauvinistic when it comes to successful sportsmen – and I agree with you on the two points. Additionally, I have often referred to the loss of intelligence as a result of bizarre compatriot worship in this section. Today, I am convinced that there is also something positive about this.

The projection which has just been described has partly led to a return to our country, with the popular festival of Zandvoort as the end result. The degree of artistic and cultural expression is a good indicator of the sporting experience of a particular people. The promotion of sport goes hand in hand with the sale of seats. In the Netherlands, Formula 1 is currently living in such a way that Zandvoort with a capacity of five hundred thousand seats would also be sold.

Motorsport is sacred and therefore still profitable in the UK and Italy. Spain experienced the Formula 1 hype and corresponding hero cult as Fernando Alonso won world titles. And what about Germany in the 90s / 00s? Hordes of red caps leapt onto the sold-out stands of the Hockenheimring. Foodies will immediately recognize the name of DJ Visage.

to milk

Let’s move on to the agenda. This weekend there will be races at Istanbul Park in Turkey. Australia’s vacant place underexposed and ravaged by mismanagement has been taken by Qatar, as there has never been a pandemic in the Middle East. Thus, the 2021 F1 season will end with three races in the Gulf region. It makes me angry.

It has nothing to do with the stifled stance on human rights. I am very tired of this. If you point one finger at another, you point three at yourself. Hiding one’s own faults by listing the crimes of others is childish and too simple. Above all, West Europeans can learn a lot in areas such as social cohesion and the loyalty of Arab culture that they don’t care about.

No, I am disappointed with the Formula 1 calendar as a whole. No matter how many ear infections caused by “Super Max” noise, the public is involved in sport. As in the UK and Italy, as in the past in Spain and Germany. Just like in Mexico, where the GP produces a real folklore festival. I don’t see it in Turkey. Or in Abu Dhabi. I don’t expect that in Qatar. Or Saudi Arabia.

rainbow slogans

Earlier this year it was held in Bahrain and Baku, last week in Russia. Does it have anything to do with the motorsport experience? No of course not. One of the editors of this site wrote about sportswashing in an article last week.

The FIA, and with the FIA ​​of many globalist institutions, has flirted with “sustainable solutions” for years. They are found in rainbow slogans that make no sense. The only lasting solution is to disrupt the current F1 calendar, to give the sport back to the fans. Resume the race on tracks where fans will be waiting in their sleeping bags in front of the gates on Thursday morning. Return to Kyalami. Race in Scandinavia. Argentina. In Japan twice. New Zealand.

It is not okay to sell your butt to the highest bidder. Oil money doesn’t pay off in the long run, a loyal fan base all the more so. Following on from the Vetteltest that I recently presented, I am therefore presenting a novelty to bring motorsport back to normal: the Johnny Däpptest – © René Oudman. If a country has the ambition to organize a GP, it is sought after if the inhabitants dedicate records of music or other artistic expressions to racing drivers. If this turns out to be the case, the country can move on to the next selection round.

The time to do what is normal, collectively, is fast approaching. A normal Formula 1 calendar fits perfectly into this vision of the future world.

René Oudman