Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has announced that she will celebrate her wedding at the White House in November. The future bride is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden, the youngest son of the American president.

“Peter and I are so grateful to my ‘Nana’ and ‘Pop’ for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she wrote on Twitter. According to the White House, the ceremony will take place on November 19.

“As in the past, private events and other weddings held at the White House, the Biden family will pay for all wedding activities themselves,” said Michael LaRosa, spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden.

The last wedding to take place at the White House was that of Pete Souza, official photographer of President Barack Obama, to Patti Lease at the Rose Garden in 2013. In 2008, Jenna Bush (daughter of George W. and Laura Bush) and Henry celebrated Hager at their White House wedding reception.

Naomi Biden, 28, announced her engagement to Peter Neal, 24, last September with a photo on Instagram. It was offered at Jackson Hole, an upscale American ski resort. The newlyweds met four years ago in New York on a date arranged by friends.

Naomi Biden is a lawyer with a law degree from Columbia University. Her fiancé is currently completing his law degree at the University of Pennsylvania.



