Joe Biden spokesperson tested positive for coronavirus | Abroad

Until Tuesday, Psaki was on a mission abroad with Joe Biden. During the last contact she had with him, they were both wearing face masks. She then waved her hand and returned to the United States, while Biden traveled to Rome to meet Pope Francis, among others. The reason was an emergency in her family, she said.

The reason for this now seems known: There is an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Psaki household, and she herself has also tested positive. She will announce it on Sunday. “As soon as I knew there were infections in my house, I went into quarantine,” she wrote in a statement. Psaki was tested Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each time the result was negative. On Sunday, it was discovered that she was infected. “Thanks to the vaccine, I only had mild symptoms, which allowed me to continue working from home.”

“I have not had close contact with the president or White House staff since Wednesday,” she wrote in a statement. “I saw the president on Tuesday as we sat quite far apart with a mask on. I am now sharing my positive test with the world because I want to be transparent. “

His deputy Karine Jean-Pierre has been taking her place in Biden’s overseas trip since Wednesday and will therefore likely continue to do so for some time. “I plan to return to work after ten days of quarantine if my test is negative,” Psaki wrote.