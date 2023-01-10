Joe Biden plans to run for president again

This is reported by the Bloomberg news agency depending on the calls with close aides and confidants of Biden. As in the previous election, his main motivation would be to prevent a new presidency of Donald Trump.

Recent wins

Polls show most Democrats prefer a candidate other than the 79-year-old president. But people close to Biden say he is buoyed by recent legislative, economic and foreign victories.

Above all, he is determined to once again thwart Trump, who has already hinted at a new candidacy. “The president has said he intends to do it again,” said presidential adviser Anita Dunn. “People have to take his word for it.”