Joe Biden plans to run for president again
This is reported by the Bloomberg news agency depending on the calls with close aides and confidants of Biden. As in the previous election, his main motivation would be to prevent a new presidency of Donald Trump.
Recent wins
Polls show most Democrats prefer a candidate other than the 79-year-old president. But people close to Biden say he is buoyed by recent legislative, economic and foreign victories.
Above all, he is determined to once again thwart Trump, who has already hinted at a new candidacy. “The president has said he intends to do it again,” said presidential adviser Anita Dunn. “People have to take his word for it.”
Younger candidate
Three Democratic members of Congress, including Carolyn Maloney of New York, have recently suggested that Biden should make way for a younger candidate, while popular Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has previously flatly refused to support his re-election.
Cedric Richmond, a former White House aide who coordinates Democratic election campaigns, thinks very differently. “Obviously he’s our best candidate,” Richmond said. He dismissed concerns about Biden’s age or popularity as “boring and distracting.”
Biden is backed by polls showing he will beat Trump in a head-to-head duel in 2024, White House officials say.
And the president is said to be confident he won the Democratic nomination in 2020 because he had the best chance of dethroning the incumbent president at the time.
