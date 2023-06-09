Joe Biden gets stuck during his speech and stumbles over his words

President Joe Biden of the United States has yet to show his best side in a speech. The 80-year-old Democrat got completely stuck when he had to name a few names and stumbled over his own words.

It happened around a special screening of the drama series chinese born american to the White House. The series will soon be available on Disney+. Leading actor Ke Huy Quan, who won an Oscar this year, was also present at the White House. It was addressed by the president.

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden has been confused. Last year he – accidentally – called a journalist a “stupid bastard”. THE inside todaytable often has the most fun when a US President compilation plays. Some awkward moments are shared there. “That’s not possible, is it?” Wilfred Genee asked American geek Raymond Mens on the show a few months ago.

He explained that many Americans also see these kinds of images. “They say: yes, it is very embarrassing. But I’d rather have a president who forgets where he is on stage than one who forgets we’re a democracy,” he said. The former president has run as a candidate in the upcoming elections.

Biden will be 86 at the end of the second term (if re-elected)

Joe Biden also confirmed a few weeks ago that he would run in next year’s election. The 80-year-old Democrat was already the nation’s oldest president when he was 78 when he took office. If Biden is re-elected, he will be 86 at the end of his second term. Only a quarter of Democrats have confidence in his candidacy, according to a recent poll. The others would prefer to see a younger president take office.

But the problem seems to be that among Democratic politicians, there are no bigwigs who can give Biden a hard time. Only three people stood for election, including the president. The Democratic primaries will take place next year from February to June.

Donald Trump versus Joe Biden

Biden is clearly opposed to his great rival Donald Trump. When announcing his candidacy, he spoke of a “battle for the soul of our country”. Biden wants to do a short job on the divisions in the United States during his presidency and hopes to complete this in four years. The Republican opposition told Biden that the president had “lost touch with reality.”

This shows that the polarization in America is certainly not over yet. Next year’s November presidential election appears to be turning into another two-way battle between Trump and Biden. But many voters don’t want a repeat of four years ago at all. Polls also suggest right-wing voters would prefer younger candidates.

