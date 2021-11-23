Joe Biden blocks proposal against Morocco

The Biden administration rejected a proposal by pro-Polisario Senator Jack Reed. The Democrat wanted to condition the continuation of military cooperation with Morocco on the acceptance by the kingdom of a peace plan for the Moroccan Sahara.

Senator Reed, member of the defense committee, had requested that the use of defense funds to support the participation of the Moroccan armed forces in bilateral or multilateral exercises be subject to the measures taken by Morocco to reach an agreement final Saharan peace.

This request is likely to undermine U.S. foreign policy on military cooperation, the White House said in a document, without mentioning Morocco. According to the Biden administration, this proposal could prevent the Department of Defense from properly fulfilling its role as provider of assistance to foreign parties, “in accordance with the priorities of US foreign policy.” The proposal will be amended during the revision of the 2022 finance law.

Morocco has been a privileged partner of the United States since June 2004. The two countries signed a 10-year military cooperation agreement in Rabat in October 2020. In his message to King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the independence of Morocco, US President Joe Biden underlined the excellent quality of relations between the two countries. “Our 235-year partnership, which began with the signing of the Peace and Friendship Treaty between the United States and Morocco in 1786, has repeatedly reaffirmed the importance and value of mutual respect and cooperation “he said at the time.

Joe Biden also said he was satisfied with “the prospect of deepening our common commitments, investing in mutual prosperity and building on this unwavering partnership.” He also added that the shared interest in peace, security and stability in North Africa “provides a solid basis for increased cooperation and engagement”.