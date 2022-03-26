Joe Biden and Xi Jinping bombard each other with warnings in hour-long video call

The leaders of the two most powerful countries in the world also regularly work from home. With a big smile, US President Biden greeted his Chinese counterpart at the start of the video connection last night.

“I am very happy to see my old friend again,” President Xi Jinping said. The two have known each other since they were both vice presidents. Now they are in control and after a long period of mounting tension they seem to want to push the cold out of the air.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure that competition between our countries, intentionally or unintentionally, does not turn into conflict,” Biden said at the start of the meeting. These usually take place behind closed doors. But the first minutes of this conversation were filmed.