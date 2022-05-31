Joe and Jill Biden battle marital feud over text: ‘We call it fexting’ | Abroad

Marital disputes at the White House are settled by text. For example, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill avoid bickering in front of others. One problem: the messages end up in the historical archive.

So says first lady Jill Biden to an American magazine Harper’s Bazaar† When Joe Biden was Vice President under Barack Obama, the couple decided to resolve disagreements via text message to avoid having a dispute in front of the Secret Service agents guarding the couple. Where sending sexually explicit messages is now commonly referred to as sexting, the Bidens call their texting feuds fexting† struggle by text message.

After she recently sent him such a message in a fit of anger, he told her, “Do you realize this will go down in history? There will be a report on this. Presidential communications are kept for historical records. “I won’t tell you what I called it that time,” Jill jokes to the interviewer.

First lady with a job

Jill Biden met Senator Joe Biden in 1975 and they married two years later. She is a teacher and has continued to teach throughout her rise in national politics. She eventually became the first first lady with paid employment outside the White House†

Next week the American Harper’s Bazaar of. According to the magazine, this is the first time in its 155-year history that an American first lady has been so prominent.

