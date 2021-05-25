JioFiber broadband topped the Netflix speed index at 3.6 Mbps in April, followed by Airtel, ACT Fibernet and Tata Sky Broadband at 3.4 Mbps. ISPs fell behind in March, with JioFiber being the top speed measured by the Netflix ISP Index in March 2021, reaching an average speed of 3.6 Mbps. JioFIber has led Netflix’s ISP rankings for the past seven months and recently introduced a new offering to give additional 15-day and 30-day validity to their semi-annual and annual broadband plans.

The Netflix ISP Speed ​​Index is a measure of Netflix’s peak performance of designated Internet Service Providers (ISPs) around the world. Netflix notes that this is not a measure of the overall performance of other services / data that may be sent over the specified ISP network. 7 Star Digital, Alliance Broadband, D-VoiS, Excitel Broadband, Hathway, One Broadband and YOU Broadband ranked third in the ISP’s 3.2 Mbps index in April, followed by GTPL, Spectra and Syscon Infoway in fourth place on the Netflix Speed ​​Index. 3.0 Mbps.

a

Government company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) ranks fifth with Tikona on the ISP’s 2.8 Mbps index, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) ranks sixth with 2.4 Mbps. The average regional internet speed for India was 3.2 Mbps. India finished third in speed, after second in March.

India shared its position with Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Chile, France, Greece, Japan, Mexico, Paraguay, Poland, Taiwan and Trinidad and Tobago.

The highest speed, 3.6 Mbps, was provided by Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In second place, with a speed of 3.4 Mbps, were Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel , Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Portugal, Romania and Singapore. South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, United Kingdom and United States.