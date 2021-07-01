Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue
On the cover, Jill wears a dark blue Oscar de la Renta floral dress. The earrings are from luxury brand Tiffany & Co. Other photos accompanying the magazine’s interview show her husband Joe, as well as her grandchildren Naomi, Finnegan, Hunter, Maisy and Natalie. In several photos, Joe and Jill hold each other lovingly.
In the interview, Jill also talks about her choice of clothes. “I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my inauguration outfits, this is one of the things I really took into account in my choices, ”says the first lady, who says he loves wearing a lot of promising and diverse young designers.
However, Jill doesn’t care much about the criticism she receives about her clothes. “Oh, great,” she cynically says, when the interviewer points out that there is an Instagram account that tracks all of the First Lady’s clothing choices. “I’m quite surprised at the number of comments on what I’m wearing or how my hair looks. . “
She is also referring to the so-called ‘fishnet door’ that appeared after the first lady wore fishnet tights, which many people believe are far too young for her. “It’s amazing how much attention people pay to every little detail. And it wasn’t fishnet. It wasn’t lace. It was just really nice tights.”
Jill isn’t the first first lady to cover the prestigious fashion magazine. For example, former First Lady Michelle Obama has appeared on the cover of the magazine several times. Kamala Harris, the vice president, also graced the cover. Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, has never made the cover.