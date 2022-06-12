Jie-Sen from Taiwan seeks a warm home in or around Bunnik | Bunnik News

BUNNIK At the end of August, dozens of exchange students from all over the world make their dream come true by immersing themselves in Dutch culture and customs for a while. This includes Jie-Sen from Taiwan, who will be spending his dream year in the Netherlands in or around Bunnik. For him, the exchange organization Travel Active is looking for an enthusiastic host family who can offer him a warm home until the summer holidays of 2023.

TO THE NETHERLANDS Jie-Sen participates in Travel Active’s High School Holland exchange program. Travel Active’s High School Holland program offers international students the opportunity to truly become part of Dutch culture by offering them a home with a Dutch family and enabling them to attend secondary school here.

TRADITIONS AND TALENTS A cultural exchange is not only an adventure for foreign students. The host family also learns about the culture and knowledge that a foreign student brings! You don’t have to travel far to learn about other cultures, traditions and languages, because you too can bring the world into your home with a foreign student.

WHO IS JIE-SEN? Jie-Sen is a 16-year-old boy from Taiwan, called Jason by his family and friends. He is very musical and plays various instruments such as trumpet and guitar. Besides music, Jie-Sen is also interested in sports and now plays basketball and badminton. He would also like to do it in the Netherlands.

LIBRARY After school, he is often found at the library to study with friends. ,,I would like to broaden my horizons and make foreign friends. Moreover, I hope to master the Dutch language! Get to know Jie-Sen better! Check out his profile on the Travel Active website.

HOST FAMILY IN ZEIST Jie-Sen is looking for a host family in or around Bunnik. Jie-Sen follows a group of adventurers who have already broadened their horizons in the Netherlands. Like Clara from Brazil and Willa from the United States. They have now completed their High School Holland year and had a great time here. ,,I really enjoy my exchange in the Netherlands and it is partly thanks to my host family. We do a lot of fun things together and I feel like part of their family,” Clara says.

REAL EXCHANGE American Willa says staying with a host family is a special and unique experience. ,,I experience real Dutch life up close. From the kitchen to cozy Friday evenings on the couch. At the same time, my host family also learns a lot about my culture and customs. So it’s a real exchange.

COMFORTABLE HOME Young or a little older, single or family with children? Anyone with good intentions can be a host family in the eyes of Travel Active.

During the exchange, the host family and the student are supervised by a so-called local coordinator. This supervisor is the mainstay of schoolchildren and host families. The local coordinator also helps to get acquainted with Dutch culture, for example by organizing local trips. Travel Active organizes events for students and host families, so that they can get to know each other and exchange experiences. The reception of a foreign student is done on a voluntary basis. The host family provides board and lodging. Other costs are the responsibility of the student or Travel Active.

Are you curious about Jie-Sen, other foreign students and/or the High School Holland program? For more information, please contact the High School Holland team via [email protected], call 085-2224810 or visit the website: www.travelactive.org†