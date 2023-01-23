Jesse Pinkman’s Uniquely Hilarious Return From ‘Breaking Bad’

Since the end of ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ we see Jesse again for a while.

The next Super Bowl in the United States will therefore have a crisp advertisement for PopCorners. You can watch the teaser clip below. Indeed, it is Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Walter and Jesse reunited

Last year, protagonist Bryan Cranston already announced that Walter White would be returning for a while. Of course, a token advertisement during a major championship makes perfect sense: PopCorners has undoubtedly taken over the spot.

musical element

In the teaser of the spot itself, we hear the well-known tune of the breaking Bad-intro. Jesse is sitting in a folding chair in front of the familiar mobile home, munching on PopCorners when his phone rings. He records with the familiar “yo”.

No doubt the ad itself will reveal who Jesse was on the phone with. The Super Bowl kicks off on February 12, and fans can watch the entire spot from that date.

breaking Bad can you stream on netflix.