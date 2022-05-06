Jean-Pierre is the first black and openly LGBTI woman to become the White House press secretary | Abroad

Fri. May 6th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

“Evacuation of the Azovstal plant impossible” • Shell: Russian gas cannot simply be replaced “Evacuation of the Azovstal plant impossible” • Shell: Russian gas cannot simply be replaced 2 min read

“Evacuation of the Azovstal plant impossible” • Shell: Russian gas cannot simply be replaced

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 67
Ten arrested in the evening before the semi-final in Marseille, at least one Feyenoord supporter injured | Feyenoord Ten arrested in the evening before the semi-final in Marseille, at least one Feyenoord supporter injured | Feyenoord 2 min read

Ten arrested in the evening before the semi-final in Marseille, at least one Feyenoord supporter injured | Feyenoord

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 68
Suriname and Guyana in the starting blocks for the construction of a bridge over the Corantijn river Suriname and Guyana in the starting blocks for the construction of a bridge over the Corantijn river 2 min read

Suriname and Guyana in the starting blocks for the construction of a bridge over the Corantijn river

Harold Manning 1 day ago 96
Healthy Ninelings Celebrate First Birthday: 'They All Have Their Own Personalities' | Abroad Healthy Ninelings Celebrate First Birthday: ‘They All Have Their Own Personalities’ | Abroad 2 min read

Healthy Ninelings Celebrate First Birthday: ‘They All Have Their Own Personalities’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 89
World's only perfectly healthy ninelings on their first birthday: 'They're all different' | Abroad World’s only perfectly healthy ninelings on their first birthday: ‘They’re all different’ | Abroad 3 min read

World’s only perfectly healthy ninelings on their first birthday: ‘They’re all different’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 118
New Zealanders must make way for water due to rapidly rising sea levels New Zealanders must make way for water due to rapidly rising sea levels 1 min read

New Zealanders must make way for water due to rapidly rising sea levels

Harold Manning 2 days ago 80

You may have missed

Utrecht's bazaar and asphalt factory give way to 1,500 houses in ten-minute neighborhood Utrecht’s bazaar and asphalt factory give way to 1,500 houses in ten-minute neighborhood 2 min read

Utrecht’s bazaar and asphalt factory give way to 1,500 houses in ten-minute neighborhood

Phil Schwartz 43 mins ago 30
Dit zijn de speciale helmen die we in Miami gaan zien These are the special helmets we’ll see in Miami 2 min read

These are the special helmets we’ll see in Miami

Queenie Bell 46 mins ago 28
Jean-Pierre is the first black and openly LGBTI woman to become the White House press secretary | Abroad Jean-Pierre is the first black and openly LGBTI woman to become the White House press secretary | Abroad 2 min read

Jean-Pierre is the first black and openly LGBTI woman to become the White House press secretary | Abroad

Harold Manning 49 mins ago 31
Olivier (12) builds a cardboard Lamborghini: "I want a real one later" Olivier (12) builds a cardboard Lamborghini: “I want a real one later” 2 min read

Olivier (12) builds a cardboard Lamborghini: “I want a real one later”

Earl Warner 53 mins ago 42