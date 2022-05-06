Jean-Pierre is the first black and openly LGBTI woman to become the White House press secretary | Abroad

US President Joe Biden has appointed Karine Jean-Pierre as the new White House press secretary. She succeeds Jen Psaki, who will step down next week.

Jean-Pierre is the first black and openly LGBTI woman to take on the role of White House Press Secretary. In a response, she thanks Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden for the opportunity. “It’s a historic moment that didn’t escape me,” she said. “It’s a very emotional day.”

She also calls her appointment a “true honour.” “I look forward to serving this administration and the American people. It will be a challenge to follow in her footsteps. Jen Psaki has been a good friend, mentor, and outstanding publicist.

“Representation is important”

Biden greeted Jean-Pierre with praise. “Karine brings the experience, talent and integrity necessary for this difficult task,” the US president said in a statement about his former deputy press secretary. “She will continue to lead the way in communicating the work of the Biden-Harris administration.” Jean-Pierre has a daughter and is married to CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveux.

PSAKI, who will leave the White House on May 13, hailed her successor, who like her “values ​​the truth”, and stressed the significance of the historic appointment. “Representation is important and with this nomination it will give a lot of voice and show what is truly possible if you work hard and dream big.” PSAki himself will work for the American news channel MSNBC.



