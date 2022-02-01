Jean-Marie and Agnès suddenly have a bus shelter right in front of the window: ‘No one wants it’ | instagram

videoOut of nowhere a bus shelter right outside your window. A Belgian couple are left speechless when they come face to face with countless bus passengers every day. “They might as well let travelers sit inside with us.”



Birger Vandael



,,No one said anything when the work started here,” say Jean-Marie and Agnès from Beringen, Belgium. “First they had measured everything here four times and suddenly there was a bus shelter in front of our house. We don’t understand how this could have happened. Everyone can see that won’t work, right?”

The Belgian couple immediately contacted their landlord and the municipality to report the unusual situation. ,,The owner already took a look on Saturday and yesterday someone from the municipality came. He explained how it could have gone wrong. Apparently, this situation has already been discussed.

For the couple, it remains “of course a bit of a shock”. “A bus shelter like this is very inconvenient in itself and we must not forget that there is often vandalism. They might just break one of our windows here. No, it’s not nice, nobody wants something like that for their house.

Replaced by post

According to the mayor of Beringen, Thomas Vints, the work was carried out according to plan. ,, Initially, the bus shelter was somewhere else, but eventually this location came to the fore. In practice, the result turned out to be unfortunate. I understand that no one wants a cabin like this in front of their house. That’s why I reconsidered the case and decided to remove the box from there.

An employee of the Belgian Department of Traffic and Mobility confirms that after internal consultation, it was decided to replace the bus shelter with a stop post. “Previous communication showed that another option was not possible and the bus shelter would remain in this location. This communication was incorrect. Of course, we understand the turmoil and frustrations, so we have offered a beneficial alternative for all parties involved.

Jean-Marie and Agnès hope that the monstrosity will soon disappear in front of their house. ,, Preferably this week, although that should be in order. Now they have to do double work, but it’s their fault. We are not to blame. Of course, we’re getting a lot of attention now. We have already received a lot of answers about this and people even stop when they pass in front of our house.

The Belgians have now been living there for about fifteen years. “We have never experienced anything like this and probably never will again.”