JCI Paramaribo Donates Renewed City Map to Community





On Saturday, October 23, 2021, JCI Paramaribo unveiled a new city map in a small context, in connection with its 60th anniversary. The city plan is outside the DNA building (opposite Flag Square) and was first completed in 2004 as a project led by then local president Harold Amalinsi.

On February 28, JCI Paramaribo commemorated its 60th anniversary. To celebrate this happy event in a powerful way, the current JCI Paramaribo Board of Directors led by Local President Raisa White decided to carry out a community project by restoring and renewing the city plan that had been destroyed for some time. .

The following guests were present at the inauguration: National President Cristal Kensen-Noslin, Senator Harold Amalinsi, District Secretary Ricardo Jurel, Sieske Rama (representing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Tourism) and the Council of administration of JCI Paramaribo.

The restoration and renewal of the city plan have the following objectives:

Help the Surinamese, but even more the tourist who visits Suriname, to find their way more quickly in the center of Paramaribo. Contribute to the promotion of the tourism sector in Suriname. Finally, partly in the name of its strategic location, the city plan offers an element of beautification of the city.

JCI Paramaribo expresses the hope that this gesture has made a contribution to society as a whole and calls on people to appreciate and especially to guarantee this Surinamese good. The organization looks forward to making more impactful community projects in Suriname.