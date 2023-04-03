Jasper – Fun science with shells

Nowadays, there is sometimes a lot to do against corrupt or false science. Discussions that can add up, in part because all sorts of ulterior motives are smuggled ideologically hidden. Science as a product of crisis, based on uncertainty?

Luckily, there’s also amateur science that’s not fake at all, testable, and, on top of that, just a lot of fun. There are plenty, especially for the curious young active who likes fun experiments, for example.

Last Saturday, March 25, there was a fine example of a mixture of amateur science and a professional approach. It was National Seashell Counting Day. Various associations and authorities, including Naturalis, had appealed to shellfish enthusiasts in a series of locations to spend an hour counting shells. On the coast, of course, because that’s where they are. There can be significant differences per site in terms of species, quantities, fossils or fresh, etc.

Types and numbers were transmitted by filling out search forms – one per search location. 100 shells per search location, preferably from the high tide line. And this research had extended to France. After the search, there was a great opportunity for everyone to walk in nature for another day, like for us on Schiermonnikoog.

So we entered a flying storm this Saturday on the rather deserted beach of Schiermonnikoog. Empty of people, but shells were there and quite aground. Especially species that you would otherwise ignore because they are so plentiful, were now welcome.

Back at our accommodation, the seashells – from the two locations visited separately – were displayed on a towel and named. In our case, numerous “knives” (Ensis leei; American sword scabbard) and the semi-truncated beach shell (Spisula subtruncata). There were many of the latter species at one site and far fewer at the others we visited. So you see, with good observation and comparison there is a lot to see!

Lots to see indeed. A day later on the walk we came across a few collections on display at the entrance to Paal 5 beach. So from a different group. Strangers had also searched and left beautiful windows. Nice chance encounter.

So many beautiful sides to this research set up by professionals and carried out by amateurs, walking separately from each other from Schier to France. Science, in this case biology, can thus further develop its understanding of species and their specific richness. Certainly not a fake, finds can be counted if necessary, and a day trip to Schiermonnikoog is and remains highly recommended.

Jasper Schaaf (1950) studied philosophy at RUG and graduated in 1978 on The Influence of Joseph Dietzgen on the Dutch Labor Movement. Schaaf has been active in the Vietnam campaigns, peace movement, student movement, community work, left-wing political parties, and labor movement. Administrative positions in the labor movement, education and social work. And a big nature lover.