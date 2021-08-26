Japan wants to build tunnel to evacuate polluted water from nuclear power plant

The Fukushima nuclear reactor being dismantled by Tepco. AP Image

Fukushima is left with over a million tonnes of radioactive water from the reactor which suffered a meltdown after the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami. Over the years, this water was mixed with rainwater and groundwater until it filled five hundred Olympic swimming pools measuring 50 meters by 25 meters. The water is stored in a thousand colossal reservoirs, but they will be full by the end of next year.

“Realistic solution”



The tanks also hamper the further dismantling of the nuclear power plant. In April, the Japanese government proposed “the most realistic solution”: the water is pumped, cleaned, diluted with sea water and then it flows slowly and controlled into the sea, an operation which should take 30 years.

According to Tepco and the Japanese government, the water entering the sea is slightly radioactive, but so diluted that it is “safe” to discharge it into the sea in early 2023. The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA will monitor the levels radiation.

Angry residents



However, this controversial plan is met with objections from local residents. Many Asian consumers are afraid of Fukushima’s fish and seafood, and local fishermen fear that no one will buy their catch after release. Neighboring countries such as Korea and China are also furious with the landfill plan.

This is why Tepco is currently working on the construction project of a tunnel under the seabed. This should prevent water from flowing back to shore after the discharge and prevent fishermen from being hampered by the discharge operation while working. The pipeline must be protected by a tunnel to prevent damage to the pipeline during earthquakes and tsunamis, Tepco said.