Japan leads the medal ranking; Orange in 24th place | sport

Japan owes the top spot to Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito, among others. They gave their country the first gold medal in table tennis. In the mixed doubles final, a new event at the Olympics, they beat Chinese couple Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen. China’s loss in the table tennis final is rare. It is only the fifth gold medal (out of 33 in total) not to go to China and the first since the 2004 Games.

Japan now has eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals. The United States is on seven gold, three silver and four bronze. China still holds the highest number of medals, namely six gold, five silver and seven bronze.

The Netherlands are still waiting for the first gold medal. After the cyclists of the road race, Mathieu van der Poel has not fulfilled his role of predilection in mountain biking either. De Brabander retired early.

Kamminga

Swimmer Arno Kamminga gave Chef de Mission Pieter van den Hoogenband’s team the third silver in the 100-meter breaststroke. With this number on the medal table, the Netherlands occupy the 24th place. At the previous Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Netherlands finished in eleventh position.

