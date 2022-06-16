Japan and US join forces for 2nm chips to fight TSMC

Japan and the United States are joining forces to counterbalance the next era of 2nm computer chips, according to reports Notable Nikkei Asia† Private companies from both countries will work together to provide a factory in Japan with the knowledge to be able to produce the advanced chips. Like TSMC, this partnership also wants to offer the first 2nm chips from 2025.

TSMC, on the other hand, has the trump card at the moment, as the Taiwanese company seems to be ready for the next process sooner. For Japan and the United States, it is planned to be able to produce the first 2 nm chips between 2025 and 2027 (fiscal year). With the cooperation, partly funded by the Japanese government, the Asian country is trying to secure the supply of semiconductors. In addition, research and knowledge can thus be shared between the two countries.

Information on the exact parties involved, on the other hand, is not yet available. There is speculation about IBM, Intel and Samsung being involved, but there is no concrete reason for it. It is therefore questionable whether Japan can achieve this plan in this relatively short period of time. The clock is ticking and TSMC says it’s well on schedule.

