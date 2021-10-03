Janice responds to rumors of Donny’s breakup

There are rumors about the relationship between Donny Roelvink and Janice Blok. For example, the couple would have quarreled and are no longer living together now. Is the relationship lifelong? Janice herself answers …

Text continues below the ad

What’s going on?

Many have already noticed that something is going on between Donny and Janice. They haven’t been seen together lately and recently Donny posted in his Instagram Stories that his mom was doing laundry for him.

The big question immediately became: what is going on between the couple? According to showbiz Juice Channel, this must do with a video Janice posted on TikTok. But according to Janice, that’s not true at all. At FawryNotSawry, Janice decides to tell him how things are really going between her and Donny.

‘Can laugh about it’

“I am completely surprised. It really is the first time we’ve talked about ourselves, “Janice said via a voicemail message that FawryNotSawry posts in her Instagram Stories.” It’s really weird what’s being said and people are guessing so much. “

Still, Janice isn’t bothered by the rumors. “I can laugh about it. We’re just together, we live together, so there’s nothing to worry about. ”In her Instagram Stories, she then posts a cute pic with Donny for the first time in a long time.