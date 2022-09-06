James Webb Telescope discovers thousands of new stars in the Tarantula Nebula | Science

The James Webb Telescope has captured thousands of previously unexplored stars. The celestial bodies were seen in the Tarantula Nebula, located about 170,000 light-years from Earth.

By Robbert van der Linde

The Tarantula Nebula gets its name from the dust clouds that make up most of the nebula. They look like shreds of spider web that a tarantula weaves to live. The stars are located in the constellation Goldfish, which can only be seen from the southern hemisphere of Earth.

Scientists find that many more stars are born in the galaxy than in the Milky Way. The Tarantula Nebula contains the largest and brightest group of stars outside the Milky Way that we can see from Earth. Within this group of stars are the hottest and largest stars known to date.

With the powerful James Webb Telescope, scientists can now see through the nebula and take much sharper pictures. It brought thousands of new young stars into the picture. This allows scientists to better study the formation and development of stars.

The James Webb Telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope ever designed. It allows scientists to see further into space than ever before. The telescope has already taken the sharpest infrared photo in the universe. The project is a collaboration between, among others, the American space agency NASA and its European counterpart ESA.