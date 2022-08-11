James Webb Space Telescope Shows ‘Baby Age of the Universe’

James Webb’s images show countless extremely distant galaxies, each made up of billions of stars. Contrary to what one might think, it is precisely the barely visible points of light that are of primary interest to astronomers. Some of these galaxies are so distant that we can go back as far as 250 million years after the Big Bang.

baby period of the universe

“The light from such a galaxy took a long time to travel this huge distance to Earth. So you see the light that started a long time ago – billions of years ago. That means you look back in time and in such a photo you can see what those galaxies looked like very shortly after the Big Bang.”