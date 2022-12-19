Jackie Groenen and birthday girl Lieke Martens with PSG in the quarter-finals after the victory over Real Madrid | sport

Like last Sunday during the top match won by France at Olympique Lyon (0-1) Groenen and Martens started on the bench. Groenen replaced Ramona Bachmann in the 62nd minute tonight and played the last half hour from the left flank. Lieke Martens only entered the pitch in the 93rd minute on her 30th birthday, when Kadidiatou Diani had to be substituted.

PSG came 1-0 down after fifteen minutes via Portuguese defender Èlisa de Almeida, who hit the near post from a corner. After an hour of play, Kadidiatou Diani brought the score to 2-0 from the penalty spot. Real Madrid came back into the game in the 81st minute thanks to a Claudia Zornoza shot, but PSG also held firm in the eight minutes of extra time.