Jackie Groenen and birthday girl Lieke Martens with PSG in the quarter-finals after the victory over Real Madrid | foreign soccer
Like last Sunday during the top match won by France at Olympique Lyon (0-1) Groenen and Martens started on the bench. Groenen replaced Ramona Bachmann in the 62nd minute tonight and played the last half hour from the left flank. Lieke Martens only entered the pitch in the 93rd minute on her 30th birthday, when Kadidiatou Diani had to be substituted.
PSG came 1-0 up after fifteen minutes via Portuguese defender Èlisa de Almeida, who hit the near post from a corner. After an hour of play, Kadidiatou Diani brought the score to 2-0 from the penalty spot. Real Madrid came back into the game in the 81st minute thanks to a Claudia Zornoza shot, but PSG also held firm in the eight minutes of extra time.
Martens didn’t come on until the 93rd minute and less than twenty seconds later he went hard against the grass after Real Madrid defender Kathellen Sousa volleyed hard behind his back. Martens was then able to continue for a few minutes and PSG held on, with which the top French club qualified for the quarter-finals with Chelsea.
Aniek Nouwen played the full game tonight with English champions and leaders Chelsea, who won 0-4 at KS Vllaznia Shkodër in Albania. VfL Wolfsburg (with Lynn Wilms and Dominique Janssen, but without Jill Roord who suffered an injury last week) were blocked at 0-0 against Slavia Prague. Wolfsburg had already qualified for the quarter-finals last week.
About the severity of Vivianne Miedema’s injury, who collapsed shortly before half-time Thursday night at Arsenal – Olympique Lyon (0-1), is not yet known. It seems likely that she, like teammate and friend Beth Mead, has suffered a serious knee injury which means Miedema will also have to miss the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
