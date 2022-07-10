‘It’s the ultimate freedom to choose where you want to live every day’ | WOMEN magazine

Two left hands

“Seven years ago, I was itching to travel through all the countries of Europe. Alone: ​​I had just divorced and had just become a single mother of two children. The reactions I got were: how the hell was I going to do that? I didn’t know that either. I still had a personal training studio, a rented house, and had to work hard to feed the kids. Still, I made a plan to be able to work regardless of location. All I needed was a handy person, because with my two left hands I hadn’t gotten that far, haha.

DHL Truck

Then Ronald came across my path: a tech expert, but above all my great love. He was just as excited as I was and within two months we bought an old DHL truck together which Ronald single-handedly converted into a caravan – or Oliver, as we call the bus. Together, we form a high-level team: I invent it and Ronald wins.

Thinking in solutions

Last year we traveled through Europe for eight months with my 13 year old son and our two big dogs. We crossed Spain, Portugal, France, Austria and Slovenia, stopping where we wanted. Along the way, I earned my money as a trainer; Today, I create business concepts for people who also want to be location-independent. My advice? Always think of solutions. My son was therefore able to go for eight months without any problems with school, because we had unenrolled him for a year. He learned a lot that year.

China

We don’t want anything else. It’s the ultimate freedom to choose every day where you want to live and where you want to live. You just took your home with you! We have enough dreams: one day we want to drive in China. Not that we’re giving up a stone abode. We even bought a house in Valencia, the perfect base for many more beautiful trips!”

About Lisbeth

1 This is me: a woman who has taken control of her life.

2 olive trees; our rental bus at full speed, where she prefers to be, on an adventure.

3 Visit to Verona; what a beautiful city it is!

4 Our TravelTeam: on the road 24/7 for seven months now.

This article appears in the new VROUW Magazine (every Saturday at De Telegraaf). As a premium member you can also read it online (sometimes earlier). Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? Especially for the most loyal readers, we send out an email every day with all of our daily highlights. Subscribe here†