it’s the Google Assistant alternative to Sonos

Sonos will equip all of its smart speakers with their own intelligent voice assistant. The phrase “Hey Sonos” attracts the attention of the Sonos Voice Control system. He doesn’t speak Dutch yet, but you can already use him in English.

What is Sonos voice control?

Sonos wants to offer users of its smart speakers an alternative to existing digital services. You’ll soon be able to swap Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on your Sonos device for Sonos Voice Control. Sonos primarily promotes the system as a privacy-friendly alternative to services, as Voice Control does not process audio commands in the cloud, unlike other voice assistants. Sonos indicates that all data from the Sonos device is processed.

Sonos Voice Control is rolling out as an update to all Sonos smart speakers, meaning speakers that have a microphone and already support smart assistants today. Voice control also works faster compared to Alexa and the Google Assistant, according to internal tests from the manufacturer. The smart assistant is easy to activate through the Sonos app settings.

How does Sonos voice control work?

You can use Sonos voice commands to play music, group speakers, move music around your home, save and like your favorite songs in your personal music library, and more.

“Hey Sonos” is hot word with which you wake up the smart assistant. It’s even possible to quickly skip through one request after another without having to say “Hey Sonos” each time. Below are some examples of commands you can give Sonos Voice Control:

Hey Sonos, combine living room and dining room

Hey Sonos, play here instead

Hi Sonos, what is my battery level?

Hey Sonos, turn on the TV

Hey Sonos, play Rammstein real soft

Hey Sonos, turn up volume in bedroom only

Hey Sonos, play something I like

What services does Sonos Voice Control work with?

Sonos Voice Control works with Sonos Radio, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and Pandora. Other services will follow.

Who owns the Sonos Voice Control voice?

Giancarlo Esposito! You probably know this actor for his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian.

Availability in Dutch

Sonos Voice Control will be available June 1 in the US and later this year in France. Other markets will follow, but which ones and when, the manufacturer does not announce.

A big disadvantage for Dutch and Belgian users. The system only works in English and nothing is known yet about Dutch support. And this feature shouldn’t be available until tomorrow either. It’s a lot of work to optimize voice services for new languages ​​and for businesses, Dutch is not at the top of the list either. Services like Alexa, Bixby and Spotify’s assistant don’t work in our language yet.

Sonos also recently launched the new Ray, a compact soundbar that doesn’t support smart assistants. What do you think of Sonos Voice Control? Would you like to swap out the assistant, or do you find it easier to use the well-known voice assistants or speak to your Dutch speaker? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

