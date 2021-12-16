It’s cold at Christmas: ice skating and maybe snow

Let’s say it right away: the meteorologist still has a lot to do with this snow. “There will be very little precipitation at the moment,” said De Jong. “But if anything falls on Christmas, it sure can be winters.”

De Jong isn’t expecting an official White Christmas. “For this there must be a snowpack in De Bilt for two days. This has only happened eight times since 1901.”

ice rinks

The colder temperatures for the coming week can be seen in the “plume,” a graph of 50 different weather calculations. As of Tuesday, we can see that the temperature in most expectations is around zero, and even slightly below at Christmas.