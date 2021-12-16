It’s cold at Christmas: ice skating and maybe snow
Let’s say it right away: the meteorologist still has a lot to do with this snow. “There will be very little precipitation at the moment,” said De Jong. “But if anything falls on Christmas, it sure can be winters.”
De Jong isn’t expecting an official White Christmas. “For this there must be a snowpack in De Bilt for two days. This has only happened eight times since 1901.”
ice rinks
The colder temperatures for the coming week can be seen in the “plume,” a graph of 50 different weather calculations. As of Tuesday, we can see that the temperature in most expectations is around zero, and even slightly below at Christmas.
Can the skates be pulled out of the attic during the Christmas holidays? De Jong: “To skate on natural ice, you really have to have ice days, when it’s not above zero during the day either. can skate there around Christmas.
cold bell
According to De Jong, the frost is coming from a “cold air bubble” in the north. “Most meteorological offices expect the bell to ring over East Germany and Poland. But a lot can happen in a week, so it can also pass more over- above our country. “
If that happens, it could even go down to -9. “This chance is very low, 2%,” says De Jong. “But there is also a 2% chance that it is 11 degrees above zero. So there is a bit of dispersion in the different expectations.”
